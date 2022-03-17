Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tenneco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tenneco from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 2.09.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after buying an additional 1,756,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,712,000 after buying an additional 254,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 13,512.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tenneco by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,765,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 814,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

