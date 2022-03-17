Ternium (NYSE:TX) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TX. Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

NYSE:TX opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Ternium has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ternium by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ternium by 3.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ternium by 7.2% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ternium by 1,980.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ternium by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

