Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $840.23 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $843.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $911.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $933.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,437 shares of company stock worth $603,465,070 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

