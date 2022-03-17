Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.3% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,743,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,269,000 after acquiring an additional 822,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,660,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,667. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $162.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

