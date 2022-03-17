TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Up 19.4% in February

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 957,100 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 801,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. TFS Financial has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 0.42.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 434.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial by 1,385.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

