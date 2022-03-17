Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 35,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 38,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.
About Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF)
