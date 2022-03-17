Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on THLLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Thales from €125.00 ($137.36) to €100.00 ($109.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

THLLY stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $24.86. 72,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,431. Thales has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

