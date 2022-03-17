The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $945.16

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 945.16 ($12.29) and traded as low as GBX 893.30 ($11.62). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 926 ($12.04), with a volume of 80,320 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 945.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,113.79. The stock has a market cap of £381.13 million and a P/E ratio of -13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.
The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:BIOG)
