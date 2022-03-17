The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Sells $831,079.70 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
KO traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $59.96. 694,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,636,209. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.49. The firm has a market cap of $259.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $50.17 and a one year high of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after buying an additional 19,139,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.