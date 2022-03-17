The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) versus Compass (NYSE:COMP) Financial Analysis

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) and Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Compass’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $3.42 million 20.28 -$6.09 million N/A N/A Compass $6.42 billion 0.40 -$494.10 million ($2.37) -2.65

The Glimpse Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Profitability

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group N/A -68.10% -54.80% Compass -7.70% -64.94% -19.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Glimpse Group and Compass, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass 0 2 9 0 2.82

Compass has a consensus price target of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 214.79%. Given Compass’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than The Glimpse Group.

Summary

Compass beats The Glimpse Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Glimpse Group (Get Rating)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Compass (Get Rating)

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

