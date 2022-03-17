The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $12.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of AAL opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after buying an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

