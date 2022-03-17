The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,847 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 19.4% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.15. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

