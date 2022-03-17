The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,190 at Berenberg Bank

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,240 ($29.13) to GBX 2,190 ($28.48) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.09) to GBX 1,945 ($25.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.09) to GBX 2,030 ($26.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($25.75) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,980 ($25.75).

The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,835.50 ($23.87) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,702.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,709.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87. The stock has a market cap of £4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.56. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,381 ($17.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.21).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

