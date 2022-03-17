Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 3.9% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $36,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $7.99 on Thursday, reaching $570.54. The stock had a trading volume of 43,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $568.94 and a 200 day moving average of $597.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.63 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

