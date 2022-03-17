TheStreet Upgrades Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) to “B-“

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EHC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

EHC stock opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

