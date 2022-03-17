Thomas A. Barron Sells 5,000 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $463.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCBG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Capital City Bank Group (Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.