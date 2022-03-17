thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €17.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €17.00 ($18.68) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TKA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($17.86) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.45) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.09) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.87 ($15.24).

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €9.42 ($10.36) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.26. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($22.75) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($29.68).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

