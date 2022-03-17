thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given New €17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €18.00 ($19.78) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.31) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of TKAMY stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 57,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.94.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

