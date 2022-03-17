TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) to Issue Dividend of €0.01

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:TIFS opened at GBX 179.20 ($2.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £932.32 million and a PE ratio of 14.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 233.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 250.45. TI Fluid Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 176.20 ($2.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 330.50 ($4.30).

TIFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.81) to GBX 360 ($4.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 351.67 ($4.57).

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

