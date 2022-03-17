Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$52.81 million and a PE ratio of -31.00.
Tinka Resources Company Profile (CVE:TK)
Featured Stories
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tinka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tinka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.