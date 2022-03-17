Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$52.81 million and a PE ratio of -31.00.

Tinka Resources Company Profile (CVE:TK)

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project owns a 100% interest in the Ayawilca property, which includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

