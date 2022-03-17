Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Update

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 328,400 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 386,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ:TMDI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,032. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $60.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.92. Titan Medical has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
About Titan Medical (Get Rating)
Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.
