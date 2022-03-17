Tixl Price Tops $0.0610 (TXL)

Tixl (TXL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

