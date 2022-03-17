Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.27.
TOST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
NYSE:TOST opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64. Toast has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $69.93.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Toast
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
