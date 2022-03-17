TotalEnergies SE Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.544 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.
Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,239,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,474,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,325,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,371,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
