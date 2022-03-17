Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Update

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Mizuho raised Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

OTCMKTS TSUKY opened at $40.45 on Thursday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

