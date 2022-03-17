TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley Sells 11,500 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $656.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.15. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $552.72 and a one year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,267,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

