TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from TransGlobe Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON TGL opened at GBX 252 ($3.28) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 242.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 205.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 320 ($4.16).

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.88) price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.