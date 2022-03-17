TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

TMDX stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 208,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,954. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $537.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.62. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

