TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Up 9.7% After Analyst Upgrade

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $39.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. TransMedics Group traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $21.08. Approximately 5,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 189,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a market cap of $589.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 5.11.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.