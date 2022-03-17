Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up to $3.88

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $4.02. Transocean shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 908,977 shares changing hands.

RIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.04.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at $27,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $18,857,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Transocean by 175.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Transocean by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,694,001 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,398 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at $9,879,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

