TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.840-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.000-$ EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.85.

TRU stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,894. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.41.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

