Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 22,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock opened at $231.67 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The firm has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.