Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 3,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of IBM opened at $127.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.35. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.