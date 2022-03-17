TreeHouse Foods, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $33.29 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -151.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

