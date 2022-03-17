Trek Financial LLC Buys 5,252 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,644,000 after buying an additional 606,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,189,000 after buying an additional 131,735 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,177,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,417,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,015,000 after buying an additional 2,924,824 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,011,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,187,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $40.84. 964,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,205. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.34 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 129.20%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.