Trek Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Trek Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Trek Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452,000 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $157,699,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,653,000 after acquiring an additional 793,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,074,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,341,000 after acquiring an additional 774,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

GOVT traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,331,372 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.