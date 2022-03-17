Trek Financial LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.26. 255,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,724. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.91 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.97.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.