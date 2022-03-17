Trek Financial LLC Has $746,000 Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 16.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Waters by 24.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 3.2% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Waters by 0.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $3.75 on Thursday, hitting $330.79. The company had a trading volume of 294,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,512. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.47. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $264.88 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

