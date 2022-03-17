Trek Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.09. 3,485,852 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average of $76.54.

