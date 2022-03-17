Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $$10.04 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,868. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACA. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 1,335.1% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 921,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 857,673 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 823,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 362,416 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 696,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $2,968,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $2,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

