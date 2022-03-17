Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.02. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 271,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

