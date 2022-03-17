Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.22). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.18), with a volume of 143,775 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.08. The company has a market capitalization of £175.59 million and a PE ratio of 26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Tribal Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Tribal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

