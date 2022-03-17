TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.68 million-$951.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $882.41 million.

TriMas stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.86. 1,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,026. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.74. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TriMas by 86.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

