Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 493,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,907,542 shares.The stock last traded at $18.25 and had previously closed at $16.75.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

