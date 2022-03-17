Tristar Acquisition I Corp (NYSE:TRIS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tristar Acquisition I Corp (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:TRIS remained flat at $$9.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. Tristar Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $9.89.
Tristar Acquisition I Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tristar Acquisition I (TRIS)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tristar Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristar Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.