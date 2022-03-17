Truist Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) – Truist Financial upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $91.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,314,000 after acquiring an additional 95,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,583,000 after acquiring an additional 90,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,865,000 after buying an additional 142,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after buying an additional 2,034,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,021,000 after buying an additional 2,102,293 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

