Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tscan Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.
Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile
