Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.03

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.03 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 9126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.