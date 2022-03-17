Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 110,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,167,085 shares.The stock last traded at $26.51 and had previously closed at $26.55.

TRQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth about $59,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

