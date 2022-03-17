Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 385,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,482 shares during the quarter. Accelerate Acquisition makes up 4.3% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accelerate Acquisition were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAQC. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Acquisition by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,428,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. Accelerate Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

